"Yugon ki Ladai": Australian media welcomes Team India ahead of high-octane BGT clash

Perth [Australia], November 12 : Ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Australian media gave a warm welcome to Team India as the local newspaper featured photos of India batters Virat Kohli, Yashavi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant along with Hindi and Punjabi headlines.

The Daily Telegraph posted a picture of Virat Kohli with "Yugon ki Ladai" written on it. There was also a special feature on the 36-year-old talisman's monstrous batting numbers in Australia.

The Advertiser Sport shared a photograph of Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating after scoring a century., presenting him as India's 'emerging star'.

The Australian newspaper also posted a photo of Rishabh Pant and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, catching the two arch-rivals during one of the heated moments of the game

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor