"Yuvi Paji said I can be a better bowler than him": SRH's Abhishek Sharma

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Following a match-winning performance with the ball in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma said that he often had conversations about his bowling with his mentor and legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who encouraged the youngster that he could be a better bowler than him.

Spinners reigned supreme in the Qualifier 2 and orchestrated Rajasthan Royals exit from the Indian Premier League by helping Sunrisers Hyderabad walk away with a 36-run win at the Chepauk on Friday. SRH skipper Pat Cummins' gamble to put spinners as their frontline attack against RR's power hitters worked like a charm for them.

Following the win, Abhishek, a capable left-arm spinner with 32 wickets in 103 T20s in his career, said that he is happy to have contributed to his team's win to seal the finals spot in the IPL. Abhishek also opened up on his father being a left-arm spinner himself during his playing days and the conversations he has with Yuvraj, who has been a mentor to the young left-handed player.

"I have been playing IPL for a quite few years. My dream was to play the final and we are playing the finals now. It is an emotional and inspirational moment for me. When you contribute to your team's cause, it is a cherry on top," said Abhishek.

"My dad would be really happy, he was a left-arm spinner himself. He has been working hard on my bowling. I also knew that if I kept working hard, I could do something for my team because I have that in myself. Since junior cricket, I have been bowling and getting wickets. I am really happy for that opportunity. It was not easy to get this chance at bowling. I had to show my captain and coaches since they did not see me bowling much."

"Whenever I have had conversations about bowling with Yuvi paji (Yuvraj Singh), he has always said that I can become a better bowler than him. I always had that in my mind, I think he will be happy as well that I contributed with my bowling," Abhishek concluded his point.

Shahbaz, who secured a Player of the Match award for his knock of 18 runs and a three-wicket haul, said that when he came out to bat, the pitch was slow and tough for batters to play on.

He also revealed things that stands out about skipper Cummins' leadership.

"One thing I love is how confident he is while changing the bowlers. I love that confidence. He is chill in dressing room. There is no pressure on us, play our natural game. We do not think much about the game. This all is working to us," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sunrisers lost wickets regularly, but knocks from Heinrich Klaasen (50 in 34 balls, with four sixes), Rahul Tripathi (37 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Travis Head (34 in 28 balls, with three fours and a six) took SRH to 175/9 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase, Rajasthan lost wickets at regular intervals, with spinners Shahbaz and Abhishek getting rid of some important batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal (42 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (56 in 35 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) fought it out for RR, but were left 36 runs short of a victory as RR was restricted to 139/7.

Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, while Abhishek took 2/24. Cummins and T Natrajan also got a wicket each.

Now, it will the final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SRH at Chennai on Sunday.

