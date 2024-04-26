Yuvraj Singh examines India's wicketkeeping dilemma, picks two key players for T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh evaluated the wicketkeeping options for the Indian team, the player who will be the key for India and gave his take on what the future holds for the experienced players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India is stuck in a 'dilemma' in terms of deciding the wicketkeeping options with a plethora of talent available at their disposal.

Dinesh Karthik has emerged as a surprise contender for the wicketkeeping spot after displaying a rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The seasoned wicketkeeper batter has been a driving force for RCB, especially in the death overs. This season, Karthik has 262 runs in nine matches, at an average of 52.40 and a mouth-watering strike rate of 195.52.

Rishabh Pant who made his return to competitive cricket after 14 months in the IPL, has found his rhythm and amassed 342 runs for Delhi Capitals this season which includes three fifties in nine matches.

Sanju Samson is another player who can feature in the squad on the back of his high-scoring season as the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul also remains in the mix as a batter as well as a player who can keep the wicket.

While evaluating the options, the 2011 World Cup winner noted that Karthik's inclusion would only make sense if he started for the Indian team in the marquee event.

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn't get to play. If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger. I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference," Yuvraj said as quoted from the ICC.

Yuvraj picked the world's number one T20I-ranked batter, Suryakumar Yadav as the key player for the Men in Blue, a batter who could make a difference for the Indian team in a span of just 15 deliveries.

"Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player). Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety...for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key," Yuvraj said.

Apart from Surya, Yuvraj suggested star speedster, Jasprit Bumrah as a player who would shift the momentum in favour of India in the bowling department. He also emphasized the need to have a leg-spinner like Yuzvendra Chahal to be a part of the squad as well.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well. But being a batter, I would say Suryakumar Yadav (is the key player)." Yuvraj added.

Another player who impressed Yuvraj with his remarkable strokeplay is Chennai Super Kings's batting all-rounder Shivam Dube.

The left-handed batter has gone out all guns blazing especially in the middle overs. He is CSK's second-highest run-scorer with a tally of 311 in eight matches, scoring at an average of 51.83.

"I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad. He has been in and out of the (India) team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer," Yuvraj said.

"There are a lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now, but I would like to see Shivam Dube in the mix," he added.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan will be played in the same ground on June 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor