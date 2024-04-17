Yuzvendra Chahal records most expensive spell in IPL history as KKR faces RR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 : During the clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered his most expensive spell in the history of the cash-rich league.

Chahal registered his most expensive return in the IPL today, surpassing his 1/51 vs MI in 2015, while 0/49 is the second most expensive return for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, behind 0/53 vs SRH in 2018.

The leg-spinner conceded 54 runs in his spell of four overs where he was able to take only one wicket.

The other Rajasthan bowlers with expensive spells are Shane Warne vs Punjab Kings (1/50), Chahal vs Punjab Kings (1/50), and Ashwin vs Kolkata Knight Riders (0/49).

Before the start of the clash, Chahal was on the verge of achieving 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker, having managed to snap 199 wickets in the 152 matches he has featured in the Indian Premier League so far, with an average of 21.47 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures are 5/40.

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Phil Salt (10) early, Narine had an 85-run stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30 in 18 balls, with five fours), which got them back in the game. Narine smashed 109 in 56 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes. Fine finishing from Rinku Singh (20* in nine balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 223/6 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (2/35) and Kuldip Sen (2/46) were the top bowlers for RR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor