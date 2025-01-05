Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumors with Dhanashree Verma, Says 'Hard Work Spotlights the Character of People'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently sparked speculation about his relationship with wife Dhanashree Verma by sharing a cryptic message on his Instagram story. The post read, “Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always.”

The emotional post, coupled with recent activity on social media, has fueled rumors that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma may be heading toward separation after nearly five years of marriage. Both Chahal and Dhanashree have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Chahal also reportedly removing all photos of Dhanashree from his profile, intensifying speculation about the status of their relationship.

According to sources, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have reportedly been living apart for several months. While the exact reasons behind their alleged separation remain unclear, this is not the first time their relationship has attracted public attention. In 2023, Dhanashree removed "Chahal" from her Instagram handle, leading to similar rumors, though Chahal had dismissed the speculation at the time, urging fans not to spread unverified information.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. Their love story began during the pandemic when Chahal, impressed by Dhanashree's dance videos, reached out to her for dance lessons. The couple quickly became one of cricket's most adored pairs, frequently sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media and in interviews.