Zadran to lead Afghanistan in UAE T20Is; Rashid misses out

Kabul, Dec 29 The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee has unveiled an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20Is against the UAE with Ibrahim Zadran leading the side in a three-match series.

Regular T20I captain, Rashid Khan, missed out on the main squad as he recovers from the recent back surgery.

Fast bowlers Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq, two of the three players, who recently faced sanctions for their intention to opt out of the annual central contracts, have also been added to the squad.

"They all have approached the ACB and demonstrated a strong desire to represent their country again and have requested the previously assigned committee to reconsider its decision regarding the disciplinary measures imposed against them," ACB statement read.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played from December 29, 2023, to January 2, 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan are coming off their best display at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, securing four impressive wins, including notable victories against teams such as Pakistan and the 2019 champions, England.

Afghanistan T20 Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem and Qais Ahmad.

Reserves: Rashid Khan, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil and Gulbadin Naib

