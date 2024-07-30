Zak Crawley, Roelof van der Merwe sign with Sunrisers Eastern Cape for SA20 season 3

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 30 : Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) have signed England international batter Zak Crawley to their squad for SA20 Season 3.

It will be Crawley's first stint in South Africa's premier domestic T20 competition, as per a SA20 press release.

Crawley has proved to be an inspired choice at the top of the order for England in Test cricket, being the symbol of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes' attacking 'Bazball' philosophy.

The 26-year-old has previous T20 League experience with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia, while he also boasts a T20 century for Kent in England's T20 Blast.

"I have always wanted to be a good white-ball player. I am trying to add a few other shots to my game, but I feel like it is quite suited and I have gone well in T20 cricket in the past when I have had a run at it. I am trying to add a bit more power to my game, I am working hard in the nets, trying a few different things to hopefully hit more and bigger sixes," said Crawley.

CRAWLEY's T20 statistics: T20s: 76 | Runs: 1771 | Strike rate: 134.07 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 8 | Highest score: 108*

Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe will return to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) for this season.

Van der Merwe, affectionately known as 'The Bulldog' and formerly a South African international player, was a revelation for the double SA20 champions in season one. The left-arm spinner was the joint leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps, while boasting an economy of just 5.62. He was particularly influential in the inaugural final at the Wanderers, where he claimed 4/31 against the Pretoria Capitals, to win the Player of the Final award.

The 39-year-old also still boasts the best-ever figures in SA20 history of 6/20 against Durban's Super Giants in Gqeberha. Van der Merwe was a firm fan-favourite amongst the passionate Sunrisers Eastern Cape support base and will certainly be welcomed back with open arms at St George's Park.

VAN DER MERWE T20 statistics:

T20Is: 57 | Wickets: 60 | Best bowling: 4/35 | Economy rate: 6.57 | Average: 19.37 | Runs: 490 | Strike rate: 128.60 | 50s: 2 | Highest score: 75*

T20s: 343 | Wickets: 317 | Best bowling: 6/20 | Economy rate: 7.32 | Average: 24.18 | Runs: 3043 | Strike rate: 131.84 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 10 | Highest score: 89*

