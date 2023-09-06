Zak Crawley to lead England in three-match ODI series against Ireland

London [UK], September 6 : England's rising talent Zak Crawley is set to lead the Three Lions in their upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland.

The 25-year-old batter is leading England for the first time in his career, with his Test opening partner Ben Duckett acting as his deputy.

Crawley will lead a 13-man squad for the series which is slated to begin on September 20 at Headingley on Wednesday.

The second ODI will be played on September 23 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Finally, the third ODI will be played on September 26 at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

England have included three uncapped players, batter Sam Hain, wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and pacer George Scrimshaw.

England Men's 13-player squad: Zak Crawley (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George, Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

