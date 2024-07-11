Zim Afro T10 league to begin from September 21

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 11 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced the return of the eagerly awaited Zim Afro T10 tournament for its second edition. Cricket's fastest and most entertaining format will take centre stage beginning September 21 and wrapping up with a grand finale on September 29 in Harare.

The dates for the player draft and the fixtures will be announced soon.

The high-octane T10 tournament, which is the first of its kind in Africa, will see all the games being played at the iconic Harare Sports Club, much like the inaugural season. In the first year, Zim Afro T10 rewrote the history books as it became the first tournament to be played under floodlights at Harare Sports Club. The high quality of cricket not only enthralled the fans who made their presence felt every day but also gave the Zimbabwean cricketing ecosystem a boost.

The T10 franchise-based league has been in the process of improving its global footprint, and after seven very successful and entertaining seasons in Abu Dhabi, it has spread its wings to the United States of America, Sri Lanka and of course Zimbabwe.

Speaking ahead of the second edition, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: "We are delighted to be opening our doors again for the Zim Afro T10 tournament."

"The first season was nothing short of a festival and a celebration of the sport for us, and we expect more of that this year as well. The high standards of cricket in the T10 league have definitely helped us in our white-ball game and I am sure it will continue to make a big, positive impact on our ecosystem."

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said: "We can't wait for the second chapter of the cricketing extravaganza in Zimbabwe to kick off. After a fabulous inaugural season, we have a duty to ensure that the cricket on display is of the highest quality so that the fans get their due and the cricketing family of the country also benefits from the Zim Afro T10. We are delighted to be back and we promise to entertain and impress everyone in Zimbabwe, and light up the evenings at the Harare Sports Club."

