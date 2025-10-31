ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live in India

October 31, 2025

ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2025 at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, October 31, 2025. Afghanistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after a convincing win in the opening game, while Zimbabwe will aim to level the series and force a decider. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, 2025

Date: Friday, October 31

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time)

Live Streaming: FanCode (app and website)

Telecast: No live TV broadcast in India

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

