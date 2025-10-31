ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe 2025 at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, October 31, 2025. Afghanistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after a convincing win in the opening game, while Zimbabwe will aim to level the series and force a decider. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

• Fixture: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, 2025

• Date: Friday, October 31

• Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

• Time: 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time)

• Live Streaming: FanCode (app and website)

• Telecast: No live TV broadcast in India

Hello, matchday! 🙌



Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.



The hosts will be looking to level the three-match series after losing the first encounter.



Play gets underway at 1330 (CAT)#ZIMvAFG#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/jggL8zcfYq — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 31, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨



We are going with the same lineup from the previous game. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/ytmxCo2nsS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 31, 2025

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava