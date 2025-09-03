ZIM vs SL 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Asalanka said bowling first suits the venue and will help the team prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. "We'll bowl first. It is a venue where it is nice to bowl first. I think this is the best way to prepare for the Asia Cup and get the combinations right. We have made a few changes in the last year, we have a few T20 specialists now. Two debutants for us today," he said during the toss.

Sri Lanka has won the toss and they are having a bowl first in the first #ZIMvSL T20I.#ExperienceZimbabwe 🇿🇼 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/hh8qCGwVql — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2025

"Would have batted first here. Runs on the board on a dry wicket would be good for us. It is for us to find the right personnel and combinations before the T20 qualifiers so that we are the best prepared team there. We certainly are aiming on crossing the line here, need to show a bit of maturity and application. Brendon Taylor and Masakadza are still carrying an injury so they won't be playing today," Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said.

The visitors enter the contest after winning the ODI leg 2-0. Pathum Nissanka was the standout in the ODIs with 198 runs in two games at an average of 99. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza also impressed with 151 runs at an average of 151. Among the bowlers, Dilshan Madushanka picked up five wickets for Sri Lanka while Richard Ngarava led the way for Zimbabwe with four. The match will begin at 5 p.m. IST. It will not be broadcast on television. Fans can follow the live action on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I - Live Streaming Info

Match : Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Date : Wednesday, September 3

Time : 5:00 p.m. (IST)

Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

Telecast : Not available on TV

Live streaming: FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Weather Report, Pitch Report of Harare

Weather report

There is no threat of rain in Harare on match day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 29°C while the minimum could drop to 11°C. Conditions are clear for an uninterrupted game.

Pitch report

The Harare pitch is expected to favor batting, much like the surface used during the ODI games. The ball is likely to come onto the bat, setting up a high-scoring contest. A first-innings score of 180 to 190 would be considered competitive.

Bowlers could find some assistance early in the innings. Swing with the new ball and slight unevenness from one end may offer opportunities, as seen in the first ODI. However, batting is expected to become easier as the game progresses.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani