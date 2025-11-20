ZIM vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-series Match in India

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 19:14 IST2025-11-20T18:50:24+5:302025-11-20T19:14:09+5:30

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the second match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 20, 2025.  The match marks Sri Lanka's first game in the Tri-Series in Pakistan. Zimbabwe lost their opening match against Pakistan by five wickets on Tuesday and will be eager to bounce back. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.


Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Info

  • Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series

  • Date: Thursday, November 20

  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

  • Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

  • Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer

