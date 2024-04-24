Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad for Bangladesh tour

Harare [Zimbabwe], April 24 : Seasoned all-rounder Sikandar Raza will lead the 15-member Zimbabwe squad for a five-game T20I series against Bangladesh in May while Johnathan Campbell, an uncapped left-hand batter, is in line to make his international debut after being picked in the group.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe's tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May.

The five-match T20I series against Bangladesh will start on May 3. Campbell is an adept left-hand batter who bowls leg-spin. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram also have earned recalls. The side includes veterans such as Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.

The remaining players are the same as those who featured in Zimbabwe's last T20I series away in Sri Lanka in January 2024.

The side includes veterans such as Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine. The pace attack will be led by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, with support from Clive Madande and Brian Bennett the impressive young guns in the side.

Madande, Bennett and Campbell were part of the Zimbabwe emerging men's team that won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Ghana in March.

The two sides will play the first three T20Is in Chattogram on May 3, 5 and 7, before concluding the series in Dhaka with matches set for May 10 and 12.

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor