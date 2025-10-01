Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett becomes youngest cricketer to score centuries across all formats

Harare [Zimbabwe], October 1 : With his maiden T20I ton against Tanzania in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025 on Tuesday, Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett became the youngest cricketer ever to slam centuries across all three formats.

The right-hand batter achieved this milestone while playing at the Harare Sports Club, where his team registered a 113-run win over their opponents, Tanzania.

Speaking of the match between the two sides, Tanzania skipper Kassim Nassaoro won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth total of 221 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. The run-getters in this inning for Zimbabwe were Bennett (111 runs off 60 balls), Tadiwanashe Marumani (49 runs from 34 balls), Ryan Burl (22 runs in 11 balls), and Sikandar Raza (19 runs off nine balls).

For Tanzania, the wickets were scalped by Khalidy Juma (2/39 in 4 overs), Ally Kimote (2/42 in 4 overs), and Laksh Bakrania (1/35 in 2 overs) in their respective bowling spells in the game.

While chasing a huge total of 222 runs, the Tanzania Cricket Team were bundled out for just 108 runs while batting for 18.4 overs in the match. The run-scorers for the team in the second innings were Abhik Patwa (32 runs off 22 balls), Kassim Nassoro (25 runs from 27 balls), and Sivaraj Selvaraj (20 runs in 18 balls).

For the Zimbabwe side, the pick of the bowlers were Brad Evans (4/16 in 4 overs), Richard Ngarava (2/13 in 3 overs), Sikandar Raza (2/6 in 20 overs ), Tinotenda Maposa (1/17 in 3 overs), and Ryan Burl (1/24 in 2.4 overs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor