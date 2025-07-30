Zimbabwe Cricket adds Brendan Taylor to squad for second Test against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announced the addition of Brendan Taylor to the national squad for the second Test match against New Zealand, scheduled for 7-11 August 2025 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, according to the ZC website.

He became available for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after he accepted responsibility for breaching both the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Since then, Taylor has undergone a thorough rehabilitation programme and has consistently demonstrated a sincere commitment to personal growth, accountability and restoring trust.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni has welcomed his return, describing it as a story of redemption and a source of inspiration for Zimbabwean cricket, "Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right - not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe," Makoni said.

"He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, remained disciplined throughout his rehabilitation and has now rightfully earned his place back in the national setup. "We're happy to see him in a good space again. His experience, skill and passion for the game will bring immense value to the team."

A veteran of 34 Test matches since making his debut against Sri Lanka in May 2004, Taylor boasts an impressive record that includes six Test centuries and 12 half-centuries. With 9,938 international runs across formats, he ranks as Zimbabwe's third-highest run-scorer.

His 17 international centuries are the most by any Zimbabwean player. Before his hiatus, Taylor was in strong form in the longest format, recording scores of 92, 81 and 49 in his last three Test innings.

His reintegration into the national setup began ahead of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, where he was invited to train with the squad. Reflecting on his journey back to international cricket, a visibly emotional Taylor expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received from ZC, teammates and technical staff.

"I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am - and it's an overwhelming feeling of gratitude," Taylor said.

"I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I'm actually here. I've been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It's just been a really nice integration. The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I've put in an immense amount of work - from fitness to the technical side to diet - and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That's only been possible through sobriety. I've thoroughly enjoyed this journey on my own, just rebuilding the blocks, and I feel in a wonderful space," he added.

