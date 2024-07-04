Zimbabwe Cricket appoints former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt has been appointed as Zimbabwe's men's national team bowling coach.

Langeveldt will be joined by his former compatriots, Ravish Gobind and Curtly Diesel, who have joined as strategic performance and strength and conditioning coaches, respectively.

Former Zimbabwe batter Stuart Matsikenyeri, who was interim head coach of the team before the full-time appointment of Justin Sammons, continues to be a part of the management as fielding coach.

The Mhishi Committee of Inquiry, which was formed to analyse Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, approved all the appointments.

Zimbabwe, with almost their complete strength, got beaten by Namibia and Uganda for the spots available for the marquee event. Both teams sealed the two spots that were on offer in the Africa Region Qualifier in November 2023.

The setback led to Dave Houghton's resignation as head coach of the Zimbabwe men's team. The former Zimbabwe captain suggested that the players were "not responding" to his "voice anymore."

After Houghton's departure, Walter Chawaguta took the role on an interim basis. He was eventually succeeded by Matsikenyeri, who came in to oversee their preparation for the Bangladesh series earlier this year, before the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe lost the five-match T20I series 4-1, with their sole win coming in the final game of the series.

Zimbabwe Cricket has yet to finalise the appointment of the team manager. Zimbabwe's next T20I assignment is a five-match T20I series against T20 World Cup champion India.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club, and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Series against India: Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

