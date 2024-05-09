Zimbabwe Cricket clears all-rounder duo Madhevere, Mavuta to make return in competitive cricket

Harare [Zimbabwe], May 9 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday cleared all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after the duo completed their four-month suspensions which were imposed due to "recreational drug use".

Along with the ban, the duo were fined 50 per cent of their salaries as well. Madhevere and Mavuta's rehabilitation was overseen by ZC's medical personnel and they had been ordered to train in the high-performance programme.

Zimbabwe Cricket released a statement to announce that the duo cleared the drug tests after the completion of their suspension period.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has cleared national team players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to return to competitive cricket after serving their four-month suspension over drug use. Both of them were confirmed as 'clean' after they returned positive results for drug tests conducted upon completion of their suspension period," ZC said in a statement.

Confirming the end of the suspension, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said in the statement released by the board, "I am pleased to welcome Wessly and Brandon back to competitive cricket after both of them underwent rehabilitation and also passed a drug test carried out to check if they were now clean."

"More importantly, the two players acknowledged their mistakes and have vowed to stay clean and focus on their very promising careers as cricketers," he added.

Before the suspension was imposed, Madhevere and Mavuta made their last appearance for Zimbabwe during their home series against Ireland in December last year.

They also featured in one match each in Zimbabwe's domestic first-class circuit the Logan Cup, for Mashonaland Eagles and Mid West Rhinos respectively.

Along with the all-rounder duo, batter Kevin Kasuza was also been suspended with immediate effect from all cricket activities due to recreational drug use in January. As of now, there is no update from Zimbabwe Cricket regarding his suspension.

