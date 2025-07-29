Zimbabwe Cricket gets major boost with US$ 50,000 CABS sponsorship

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 29 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has received a significant financial boost with a US$ 50,000 sponsorship from CABS, a leading Zimbabwean financial institution. The funding is set to directly support the country's five provincial first-class teams, as per ESPNcricinfo.

In a press release, ZC confirmed that the funds will be distributed among the five teams that form the backbone of Zimbabwe's domestic circuit, Eagles, Rhinos, Tuskers, Mountaineers and Southern Rocks. These sides participate in the Logan Cup, the Pro50 Championship, and the domestic T20 competition.

"We are grateful to CABS for coming on board as a valued partner in our domestic cricket journey," ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"This kind of corporate support plays an important role in strengthening the game's foundation and enabling long-term growth," he added.

"For our provincial teams, it means greater stability and the ability to invest more consistently in key areas such as player welfare, coaching and talent development - factors that are essential to building a stronger pipeline for the future of Zimbabwean cricket," he noted.

CABS Managing Director Mehluli Mpofu described the sponsorship as more than just financial assistance.

"This sponsorship is more than support for cricket it is a commitment to the dreams of Zimbabwe's young people. Across the country, there are talented, passionate youths who see sport as a pathway to opportunity, purpose and pride," Mpofu said.

"At CABS, we recognise that potential. By investing in domestic cricket, we are answering their call, building platforms for growth and helping shape a future where every young Zimbabwean has a chance to shine," he noted.

CABS has a long history with Zimbabwean cricket, having first extended its support back in 2004 when it helped sponsor T20 tournaments.

The timing of the support couldn't be better. Zimbabwe has had a packed international calendar this year, having already played seven Test matches. They also recently hosted a T20I tri-series featuring heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming two-Test home series against New Zealand, starting July 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor