Zimbabwe Cricket suspends Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta over allegedly breaching anti-doping rules

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 21 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday suspended all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta with immediate effect for "allegedly breaching anti-doping rules".

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has with immediate effect suspended two Zimbabwe international players from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules," a statement from ZC read.

The concerned players, Madhevere and Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test.

"They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon," it further read.

Mavuta made his international debut in 2018 and has since played four Tests, 12 One-Day Internationals, and ten Twenty20 Internationals, while Madhevere, who first represented Zimbabwe in 2020, has played two Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals, and 60 T20I.

While Mavuta did not play any competitive cricket following the Ireland series, Madhevere played for Mashonaland Eagles in Zimbabwe's first-class competition, the Logan Cup, and scored four runs and took two wickets.

The suspensions of Madhevere and Mavuta came a day after Zimbabwe's head coach Dave Houghton quit after the country failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup after also failing to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

