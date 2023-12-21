Zimbabwe name Walter Chawaguta as new interim head coach for Sri Lanka tour

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 21 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Thursday named Walter Chawaguta as senior men national team's interim Head Coach for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January.

Chawaguta will be in his second term as Zimbabwe's head coach, having previously held the position in 2008. He is now the coach of the provincial first-class side Tuskers, as well as a batting consultant for the Zimbabwe women's team.

"He will lead a technical team that includes Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst)," an official statement from ZC read.

"Darlington Majonga will double up as Team Manager and Media Manager, while Lovemore Banda will be the Logistics Manager. Currently, he is in charge at provincial first-class side Tuskers, while he has also been involved over the years as a batting consultant for the Zimbabwe Senior Women's National team," it further read.

Chawaguta's appointment follows the resignation of former coach Dave Houghton on December 20, following Zimbabwe's failure to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup via the Africa Qualifier.

As per ICC, Houghton submitted his resignation from the post of senior Zimbabwe men's team head coach, and the board accepted it with immediate effect. Houghton stated in his resignation letter that he felt that a "new voice" was needed to take the side forward.

Zimbabwe missed out on a ticket in the Africa Qualifier after being placed third in the league with four wins and two losses. The two losses occurred in their first three games, against Namibia and then an upset loss to Uganda, but Zimbabwe recovered by winning the remaining games.

However, Namibia and Uganda held their own and finished in the top two spots to book their berths for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka begins on January 6 with a three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is. All the games will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

