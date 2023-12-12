Zimbabwe set to take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Zimbabwe's schedule for the Sri Lanka tour was announced on Tuesday, as both teams are set to engage in two white-ball series, which include three ODIs and three T20Is, early next year.

The Zimbabwe team will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 3, according to the ICC for the white-ball series.

Both teams will engage in a three-game ODI series, which will kick off on January 6. After the conclusion of the 50-over cricket, a three-game T20I series will begin, which is slated to be played from January 14-18.

This will mark the first bilateral visit for Zimbabwe to the island nation since 2022.

The visitors have shown a good brand of cricket as well as the form against the Lions in recent years. They clinched a remarkable 3-2 ODI series win during their tour of Sri Lanka in 2017.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka had a disappointing ODI World Cup and will look to bounce back in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.

In the ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the knockout stage and ended up in the second-last spot after a miserable campaign.

Even Zimbabwe have had a fair share of problems in their camp. They failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup and later on went to miss out on a spot in the T20 World Cup as well.

All matches for the series will be played at RPICS Colombo.

