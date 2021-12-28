Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in January 2022

Zimbabwe will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series in January 2022, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Tuesday (December 28). The series will be played behind closed doors at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.After the Zimbabwe ODIs, Sri Lanka will travel to Australia for a five T20I match series in February before the away Indian challenge comprising two Tests and 3 T20Is.

This tour will also mark Zimbabwe’s resumption in international cricket having last played in September against Scotland. The two teams will also be playing in the ODI format for the first time since January 2018.The ODI series will also be Mahela Jayawardena‘s first assignment as Sri Lanka’s consultant coach. Former coach Mickey Arthur stepped down from the position after the recent home series against West Indies and joined Derbyshire County as Head of Cricket.

