Zimbabwe's Sean Williams found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 2nd ODI against Pakistan

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], November 27 : After the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan, Zimbabwe's left-handed batter Sean Williams was found guilty of violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The breach pertains to Article 2.8, which addresses "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

The incident occurred in the 26th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Williams expressed dissent after being adjudged LBW to Saim Ayub, pointing to his bat in protest. Williams scored 31 runs in Zimbabwe's first-innings total of 145.

The hosts eventually lost the match as Pakistan chased down the target with all 10 wickets in hand, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

In addition to receiving a reprimand, Williams had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Forster Mutizwa, along with third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Langton Rusere, filed the charge. Williams admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of a 50% match fee deduction, along with one or two demerit points.

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the opening ODI with an 80-run victory via the DLS method. However, Pakistan responded emphatically in the second match on Tuesday.

Opener Saim Ayub scored a brilliant century as Pakistan chased down the target of 146 in just 18.2 overs without losing a wicket.

