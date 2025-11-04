Zimbabwe's Sean Williams withdraws from national team due to drug addiction, will not be considered for selection

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Zimbabwe's veteran batter Sean Williams has made himself unavailable for national selection, having recently withdrawn from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare due to potential anti-doping testing on Tuesday.

During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation, as per the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) website.

Williams will not be considered for national selection, and his central contract will also not be renewed.

"ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations. A review of Williams' record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance. While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards," ZC said in a statement.

Williams has amassed over 8,000 runs across all formats for Zimbabwe since his 2005 debut. He's most prolific in ODIs, with 5,217 runs at 37.53, including 8 centuries and 37 fifties. Earlier this year, he became the longest-serving active international cricketer, surpassing England's legendary seamer James Anderson.

"ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades," the board said. Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery, and every success in his future endeavours," the statement added.

In 2014, Sean Williams was unexpectedly left out of Zimbabwe's tour to Bangladesh due to disciplinary issues stemming from a training camp, which led to an aborted disciplinary hearing.

