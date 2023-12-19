Zorzi's maiden ODI ton guides South Africa to eight wicket win over India

Gqeberha [South Africa], December 19 : A maiden ODI century by Tony de Zorzi and his century partnership with Reeza Hendricks helped South Africa pull off an eight-wicket win over India in the second ODI in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The series of three-match series is now level at 1-1.

In the chase of 212 runs, Proteas openers Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi gave a great start to SA.

Zorzi and Reeza were cautious in the beginning, ending the powerplay at 39/0, with Hendricks (12*) and Zorzi (25*) unbeaten.

SA reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Zorzi reached his maiden ODI fifty in 55 balls, with six fours and a six.

Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 21 overs.

Hendricks also joined the party, reaching his seventh ODI century in 71 balls, with seven fours.

Indian bowlers were left with no answers to Protea's batting, Zorzi and Hendricks took SA close to an imposing win with every shot.

Finally, pacer Arshdeep Singh broke the deadlock, removing Hendricks for 52 off 81 balls, with seven fours. SA was 130/1 in 27.5 overs.

Proteas brought up their 150 runs in 29.1 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen and Zorzi brought up their fifty-run stand in just 51 balls, bringing Proteas closer to the win.

Zorzi reached his maiden ODI hundred in 109 balls, with nine fours and four sixes.

A six from Zorzi helped Proteas reach 200-run mark in 39 overs.

Rinku Singh got his maiden international wicket, removing Rassie for 36. SA was 206/2 in 41.3 overs.

SA eventually managed to chase down the target, with Zorzi unbeaten at 119*.

Earlier, fighting knocks from Sai Sudharsan and KL powered India to 211 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Nandre Burger (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets while Lizaad Williams and Aiden Markram got one each.

The Indian batting lineup found it a little difficult against South African bowlers as they were bundled out for 211 in 46.2 overs.

Put to bat first, India suffered a big blow as Nandre Burger drew first blood in the first over of the inning, removing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 4. The left-handed batter Tilak Varma then came out to bat.

Proteas pacers put India batters in a strong chokehold as they restricted runs. Sudharsan in the 7th over opened his hands as he slammed Beuran Hendricks for back-to-back two fours.

Nandre Burger then removed Tilak Varma for 10 in the over.

In the 20th over of the game, Sudharsan brought up his half-century. Captain KL Rahul joined hands with Sudharsan and kept the scoreboard ticking.

However, Sudharsan's stay at the crease was cut short by Lizaad Williams after he scored a fine 62 runs off 83 deliveries. Beuran Hendricks got rewarded for some consistent bowling as he removed Sanju Samson for 12.

The left-handed batter, Rinku Singh, then came out to bat and opened his tally with a cracking four off Keshav Maharaj. Captain Rahul also brought up his 18th ODI fifty in 60 deliveries.

Shortly after slamming a half-century, Rahul was dismissed by Burger, who bagged his third wicket of the match.

Avesh Khan (9) and Arshdeep Singh (18) then tried to take charge. India was bundled out for 211 runs in 46.2 overs.

