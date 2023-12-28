LiDAR Survey of Properties Complete, NMMC Expects To Meet Rs 800 Crores Property Tax Collection

Residents who have added floors or using existing properties for commercial purposes have to pay more taxes in Navi Mumbai as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has completed the survey of properties with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. The survey helped the civic body to get the present status of all properties and accordingly collect taxes.

The civic body has already started issuing notices to property owners within the city using data obtained from LiDAR surveys. Over time, numerous residents have augmented their structures by adding additional floors. Nevertheless, these property owners continue to pay taxes based on outdated structural assessments.

With LiDAR technology, over 3.9 lakh properties have been surveyed, documented the current status of each property in the city. This initiative aims to enhance property tax collection for the municipal corporation. For the financial year 2023-24, the civic body has set a target of Rs 801 crores property tax collection.

The company entrusted with the LiDAR survey work has successfully submitted all the data. Currently, the Property Tax department is verifying data. An official from the department mentioned, "We have deployed multiple teams to re-verify the data collected through LiDAR."

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has confirmed the ongoing verification process of the data collected through the LiDAR survey. Simultaneously, the municipal corporation is issuing notices to residents containing updated property details.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue of the civic body. The civic body utilises the collected money for maintaining the existing infrastructure of the city and creating a new one.

For the first time, the city's properties have undergone a comprehensive survey facilitated by LiDAR technology. The distinctive feature of LiDAR, encompassing 360-degree panoramic video recording, has proven instrumental for NMMC in pinpointing properties previously overlooked in its jurisdiction.

The civic body claims that the Lidar-based technology is based on Geographic Information System (GIS mapping) and this will increase the income of the corporation by getting the right information of properties in its jurisdiction. It will improve the financial position of the corporation.

A senior official from the Property Tax department highlighted that numerous CIDCO-constructed houses in Nerul, Koparkhairane, Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, and Turbhe wards have undergone conversions into three to five-storied buildings, with portions being utilized for commercial purposes. This transformation is expected to be accurately reflected in the LiDAR survey.

The official further emphasized that the current lack of comprehensive data has led to a loss in revenue for the civic body. To address this issue, he stressed the importance of obtaining updated information about various municipal-owned assets, including buildings, roads, footpaths, sewers, parks, anganwadis, community temples, crematoriums, libraries, gymnasiums, civic health centers, ponds, street lights, fire stations, grounds, schools, bus stands, public toilets, drains, markets, and others. This updated information is crucial for effective municipal planning.

According to an official attached to the project, the technology, coupled with video recordings, measures the length, breadth, and height of properties and roads on which they stand. The survey will help the civic body to maintain records of any changes made to the buildings.