CBSE Issues Warning About Fake Social Media Handles Operating in Its Name; Releases List

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a cautionary statement on Monday, February 12, regarding fake social media profiles spreading misinformation. The official statement highlighted that several social media handles falsely represent themselves as the official accounts of CBSE.

The board released a list of these fraudulent handles. It urged stakeholders, including students and teachers, to only follow CBSE's official handle X. Furthermore, CBSE emphasized that appropriate action will be taken against the identified fake social media profiles.

According to CBSE, "It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles are using the name and/or logo of CBSE, misleading the general public on X (formerly Twitter)."

The notice continued, "It is hereby informed that appropriate action is being initiated against these social media handles. The public is hereby cautioned and advised to follow only the official X handle of CBSE, which is @cbseindia29, for verified and authentic information about CBSE. CBSE will not be responsible hereinafter for any information given by any other source using the name and logo of CBSE in any of the styles on social media platforms and accessed by the public."

This warning comes amidst CBSE's preparations for conducting the board exams for classes 10 and 12. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. Class 12 exams will take place from February 15 to April 2, 2024, while class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 13.