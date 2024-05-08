Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: 99.69% Students Pass, Certificates To Be Distributed Next Month

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the SSLC results today, May 8.This year, the overall pass percentage of the Kerala SSLC Result 2024 stands at 99.69%. This year, there is a marginal decline of 0.01 per cent when compared to last year's pass percentage. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 99.70%.The Kerala Board conducted the Class 10 SSLC exams from March 4 to March 25, 2024. To access their results, students needed to provide their registration number, password, and date of birth, as mentioned on their admit card. It's crucial to note that students must secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each paper as well as in the aggregate to pass the Kerala board SSLC examination successfully.

Certificates of students eligible for higher education will be accessible in DigiLocker starting from the first week of June. This digital platform offers convenience and security, ensuring easy access to important documents for further education purposes. Students are advised to stay updated and utilize this digital resource for obtaining their certificates. Last year, a total of 68,604 students achieved full A+ grades in all subjects. The number of students receiving full A+ grades reflects the continuous efforts and dedication of students towards their studies.

The Kerala SSLC scorecard 2024 obtained from the official website will be considered a 'provisional marksheet'. Students are required to collect the original marksheets and other necessary documents from their respective schools. The same will be notified to the students by their schools in due course. The highest pass percentage this year is of Kottayam district with 99.92% and lowest is of Trivandrum district at 99.08%. Pala education district recorded highest pass percentage of 100% while Attingal recorded lowest at 99%.