NTA Postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Due to Unavoidable Circumstances and Logistic Issues

NTA postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 to 27. It is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.

NTA postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 to 27. It is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later… pic.twitter.com/cJknD7OHBb — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

This is a developing story...