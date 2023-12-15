RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 declared – Details inside

RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 Results Declared:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the results for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 examination. Aspiring candidates can access their results on the official RBI website: rbi.org.in or through the alternative link opportunities.rbi.org.in. The Preliminary examination, conducted on November 18th and 19th, was a crucial step in the recruitment process aimed at filling 450 vacancies. Successful candidates will advance to the Main examination scheduled for December 31.

Checking RBI Prelims 2023 Result: A Step-by-Step Guide:

Candidates eager to view their results can follow these simple steps:

Visit the RBI recruitment portal: opportunities.rbi.org.in. Navigate to the 'Current Vacancies' tab. Click on 'Results' from the drop-down menu. Find and click on the Prelims Result Link. Enter the login credentials to access the result. Print a copy of the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can directly download the result from the provided link.

Details Included in RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023:

The Prelims result will display essential information, including:

Names of candidates in alphabetical order.

Distinct ID number and candidate's signature (Roll No. and Signature).

Result status indicating whether the candidate passed or did not pass.

Cut-off marks required for progression to the next stage.

Merit status showcasing the order of candidates based on their test results.

Categorization of candidates based on factors like caste or ethnicity.

Instructions for the upcoming Mains exam, providing crucial information for candidates moving forward.

RBI Assistant Mains 2023 Exam Pattern:

The RBI Assistant recruitment process involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Following the Prelims results, the Mains exam will take place, and the admit cards will be released accordingly.

The Mains exam consists of five sections: English, Numerical Ability, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, and Reasoning. Each section comprises 40 questions, with a total of 200 marks. The total time allotted for the exam is 135 minutes, with specific time limits for each section.

Negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for incorrect answers, while no penalty will be imposed for unanswered questions. The questions will be of an objective nature, and the exam will be conducted in English for the English Language section, while English and Hindi options will be available for the other sections.

RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test 2023:

Candidates who successfully clear the online RBI Mains exam will proceed to the Language Proficiency Test. This final phase will be conducted in the Official/Local Language of the respective State. Lack of proficiency in the Official/Local Language may result in disqualification for candidates.