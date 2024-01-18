UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Shares Major Update on December Result, Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported a delay in the declaration of the UGC NET December 2023 Result, citing "technical reasons." Originally scheduled for release on January 17, candidates eagerly awaited the UGC NET scorecard link activation on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. However, as of today, January 18, the link remains inactive, and the NTA has not provided a new date for the result announcement.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the NTA addressed the delay, stating, "Due to technical reasons, the result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024, and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in." Candidates are urged to monitor the official website for the latest updates on the UGC NET Result 2023.

Declaration of UGC – NET December 2023 Result: Due to technical reasons, result of the UGC – NET December 2023 will not be declared on 17.01.2024 and the same will be declared in due course on the website: https://t.co/RszZxzMMvepic.twitter.com/xf1cfHxoJH — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 18, 2024

To assist candidates in accessing the results once available, the NTA shared a step-by-step guide.

Here is how to check the UGC NET 2023 Result:

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate the link for UGC NET December Result 2023 under the Public Notices section.

3. Open the PDF containing details about the results.

4. Click on the link to download the NET 2023 scorecard and input your login details.

5. View and download your UGC NET Scorecard for December 2023.

6. Print a copy for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination, conducted across 292 cities in the country from December 6 to December 19, 2023, covered 83 subjects. Approximately 9,45,918 candidates participated in the examination and are awaiting the release of results.

Candidates seeking assistance or information can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 69227700.

As the situation unfolds, candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any announcements regarding the UGC NET December 2023 results.