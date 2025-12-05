UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in; Here's Steps To Check Score

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) have announced the UPSSSC PET 2025 result on the official website at upsssc.gov.in on Friday evening, December 5. Candidates can check their scores using their seat number online on the official website of UPSSSC.

UPSSSC PET exam was held on September 6 and 7 this year and the score will be valid for three years. The PET Exam of Group B and Group C vacancies across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear the UPSSSC PET exam will be given a certificate.

Here are Steps to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2025

1. Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your seat number, date of birth and captcha

5. Click on the Submit button to view the score.

Note: At the time of writing this report, the website upsssc.gov.in was down and showing an error: "HTTP Error 404. The requested resource is not found."



You will see a scorecard containing key details such as candidate name, registration number, category, gender, date of birth, exam date, exam centre, marks obtained and shift timing.