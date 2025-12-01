120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Maintains Steady Run, Earns THIS Much on Sunday

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur continued its steady run at the box office on its tenth day. The film faced new competition from new release, yet it managed to hold its ground over the weekend. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 79 lakh on Sunday. This pushed its total domestic collection to nearly Rs 16.94 crore.

On Sunday, November 30, 2025, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 30.40 percent. Morning shows saw around 18 percent, while afternoon shows touched nearly 33 percent. Evening shows drew close to 44 percent before dropping to about 26 percent at night.

#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.



The Delhi government recently declared 120 Bahadur tax-free from November 28. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move honours the courage and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude on X, saying the gesture will help the story reach a wider audience.

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.