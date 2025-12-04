120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 13: How Much Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Earned on 2nd Wednesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 13: Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur earned Rs 16 lakh on its 13th day at the box office. The film has now reached Rs 17.61 crore in India net collection since its release, according to early estimate by Sacnilk. The movie opened with Rs 2.25 crore on its first Friday and reached Rs 4 crore on Sunday. Collections remained steady during the first week with a total of Rs 15 crore. In the second weekend, it earned Rs 40 lakh on Friday, Rs 70 lakh on Saturday and Rs 80 lakh on Sunday.

120 Bahadur 13 Days Box Office Collection – India Net (according to Sacnilk)

Day 1 – 1st Friday – Rs 2.25 Cr

Day 2 – 1st Saturday – Rs 3.85 Cr

Day 3 – 1st Sunday – Rs 4 Cr

Day 4 – 1st Monday – Rs 1.4 Cr

Day 5 – 1st Tuesday – Rs 1.5 Cr

Day 6 – 1st Wednesday – Rs 1.1 Cr

Day 7 – 1st Thursday – Rs 0.9 Cr

Week 1 Collection – Rs 15 Cr

Day 8 – 2nd Friday – Rs 0.4 Cr

Day 9 – 2nd Saturday – Rs 0.7 Cr

Day 10 – 2nd Sunday – Rs 0.8 Cr

Day 11 – 2nd Monday – Rs 0.25 Cr

Day 12 – 2nd Tuesday – Rs 0.3 Cr

Day 13 – 2nd Wednesday – Rs 0.16 Cr, early estimates

Total 13 Days – Rs 17.61 Cr

On Wednesday, December 3, 120 Bahadur recorded an overall 8.55 percent Hindi occupancy in theaters. Day 13 occupancy for 2D shows included 5.33 percent in morning shows, 6.76 percent in afternoon shows, 10.60 percent in evening shows and 11.51 percent in night shows.

The Delhi government recently declared 120 Bahadur tax-free from November 28. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move honours the courage and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude on X, saying the gesture will help the story reach a wider audience.

#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.



— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 27, 2025

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

