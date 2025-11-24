120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore in Opening Weekend

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur maintained steady momentum at the box office and crossed the Rs 10 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. The film released on Friday and earned Rs 2.25 crore on day one. It picked up pace on Saturday with Rs 3.85 crore. Early estimates show that the film added about Rs 4 crore on Sunday, taking its domestic total to Rs 10.10 crore.

The movie recorded 16.50 percent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows drew around 7.90 percent attendance. The numbers rose to 18.74 percent in the afternoon and reached their highest in the evening at 24.60 percent. Night shows saw a drop to 14.76 percent.

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The runtime is two hours 17 minutes.