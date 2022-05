18 years Of 'Arya': Allu Arjun, Sukumar remain hit jodi to date

Hyderabad, May 7 'Arya', which is one of the major hits of Allu Arjun's career has completed 18 years since its release in 2004. The blockbuster romantic comedy that made Allu Arjun the star that he is today is still said to be one of the greatest miracles of his life.

Not only Allu Arjun, but Sukumar too benefited from the major break that 'Arya' gave to his career. Sukumar, who is also a director of Allu Arjun's other big hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' shares a very close bond with the Indian superstar. Working together, the Allu Arjun- Sukumar team hit the bullseye at the box office.

After working on 'Arya' in 2004, the hit jodi went on to make its sequel in 2009 starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shraddha Das along with Allu Arjun in the key roles. Adding more to their legacy, Sukumar and Allu went on to give 'Pushpa Part 1' in 2021 and are all set to take 'Pushpa 2' on floors in 2022.

'Pushpa' which rocked the box office during the pandemic is considered to be India's biggest film in 2021.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting eagerly for the sequel to Pushpa which is slated to go on floors in 2022.

