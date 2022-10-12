'2 number' hitmaker Bilal Saeed says his new song was originally made for an ad

Mumbai, Oct 12 UK-based Pakistani Singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed, who is known for songs like '2 number', 'Teri Khair Mangdi' and 'Judaiya', recently released his new track 'The Umbrella Song' featuring Fateh Singh.

The singer opened up on the song's journey and how it came into existence.

Talking about the same, he said, "'The Umbrella Song' was basically something I created for an ad. One of our finest producers here in Pakistan requested a fun track for a commercial but as I was making it, I realised how much it actually did reflect on my music and me as an artist. I immediately started working on it to make it part of my album."

He further spoke about how production of the songs and how it was put together, "The video has been shot both in the UK and Pakistan and actually went through a journey of transition and multiple shoots before I realised how exactly I wanted the product to be. Hopefully, my honesty reflects through it."

Shot and directed by Adnan Qazi, the music video calls attention to modern-day female beauty standards. Bilal Saeed aims to use his pen and this song as means to break stereotypes and alter the hypocritical lens through which the realm of physical appearances is in view.

Sharing his idea of beauty, he said that the project is a dedication to those women who stand firm in the face of ageism, racism, body shaming and objectification, "I have always had issues with the way beauty is perceived especially online and I just wanted to let every woman know that she's beautiful because she is! Super excited about my collaboration with Fateh Singh since he was one of the artists I did my earlier songs with. It was a success then and I am hoping for similar results this time around too."

Bilal also aspires to show the world through this song that his music label, One Two Records, is all about diversity, inclusivity and acceptance. 'The Umbrella Song' is available to stream on One Two Records' YouTube channel.

