2024 Academy Museum Gala to honour Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino, more A-listers

Washington [US], June 11 : The glitz and glamour of Hollywood will converge at the fourth annual star-studded gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 19, as it honours the exceptional contributions of Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino to the world of cinema.

This fundraising event, celebrating the museum's third anniversary, aims to raise funds in support of museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul Mescal, known for his outstanding work, will be bestowed with the Vantage Award, recognizing his role in challenging dominant narratives around cinema.

Rita Moreno, whose career has left an indelible mark on global culture, will receive the Icon Award, while Quentin Tarantino, celebrated for expanding the creative possibilities of cinema, will be honoured with the Luminary Award, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the gala will be co-chaired by Dr Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Homma, the incoming Academy Museum director and president, expressed her excitement, stating, "The Academy Museum Gala celebrates the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema, and I am thrilled we can gather for a fourth year and honour these three amazing artists."

The last year's Academy Museum Gala ceremony boasts the presence of luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, last year's ceremony raised over USD 10 million in the process.

The 2024 Academy Gala Host Committee, announced recently, includes a star-studded lineup of industry icons and emerging talents, like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amy Adams, Orlando Bloom, Tom Hanks, and Jennifer Lawrence.

