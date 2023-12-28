2024 Upcoming Web Series: Blockbuster Sequels 'Mirzapur 3,' 'The Family Man 3,' and More Set to Dominate OTT Platforms!

In 2023, variety web shows and movies offered ample entertainment for audiences. The second seasons of series like 'Asur' and 'Mirzapur' held viewers' attention, sparking curiosity about the unfolding storyline. As anticipated, audiences are now eagerly awaiting the third installments of their favorite web shows. The upcoming releases include highly anticipated series like 'Mirzapur 3', 'Ashram 4', 'Panchayat 3', and 'Asur 3'. Without further ado, let's take a glimpse at the upcoming web series and movies for 2024.

Mirzapur 3

The third season of the popular crime drama series Mirzapur is highly anticipated by viewers. The series is expected to feature a showdown between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya. Kaleen Bhaiya's powerful comeback is sure to grab the attention of viewers.

Ashram 4

The fourth season of the controversial series Ashram is also eagerly awaited by viewers. The series is scheduled to be released next year. Bobby Deol will play a lead role in the series. The first three seasons have been hits, so the fourth season could also be a superhit.

The Family Man 3

The third season of the popular action-comedy series The Family Man is also eagerly awaited by viewers. Manoj Bajpayee plays a lead role in the series. It is rumored that the series could be based on the COVID-19 pandemic.



Panchayat 3

The third season of the popular comedy series Panchayat is scheduled to be released in the new year. The first look of the series was released a few days ago.

Asur 3

The second season of the thrilling series Asur captured the attention of viewers. The third part of the series is scheduled to be released soon.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Farzi. The next season of the series is scheduled to be released in the new year.

Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi will play lead roles in Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty's show is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

Killer Soup

Manoj Bajpayee's Killer Soup series will be available to viewers on Netflix from January 11, 2024.

Big-budget Bollywood releases in 2024

Many big-budget Bollywood films are also scheduled to be released in the new year. From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to Ajay Devgn's Singham 2, many films will be released in 2024.