2025 Recap: Best Performances by Leading Ladies — From Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon

2025 emerged as a landmark year for female-led storytelling, with actresses across industries delivering performances that were bold, nuanced, and deeply resonant. From intense courtroom dramas and socially driven narratives to emotional relationship stories, audiences connected strongly with characters that felt real and layered. These performances didn’t just drive stories forward—they shaped conversations and redefined the power of women on screen. Here’s a look at the standout performances by leading actresses in 2025 -

Ananya Panday — Kesari Chapter 2

Ananya Panday surprised audiences with a strikingly mature and assured performance in Kesari Chapter 2. Stepping into a more intense, dramatic space, she brought emotional depth and restraint to her character, earning praise for her growth as an actor. Viewers appreciated the sincerity and quiet strength she displayed, making this role one of her most talked-about performances to date.

Kalyani Priyadarshan — Lokah: Chapter 1

Kalyani Priyadarshan made a strong impact in Lokah: Chapter 1 with a performance that blended poise with emotional intensity. Her screen presence and command over the character added depth to the narrative, earning appreciation across language audiences.

Huma Qureshi — Delhi Crime 3

Huma Qureshi continued to impress in Delhi Crime 3, delivering a grounded and powerful performance. Her portrayal stood out for its emotional intelligence and quiet authority, reinforcing her strength in socially relevant, character-driven stories.

Kriti Sanon — Tere Ishq Mein

In Tere Ishq Mein, Kriti Sanon showcased a softer, emotionally layered side, winning hearts with her vulnerability and warmth. Audiences connected strongly with her character’s emotional journey, marking another significant step in her evolving filmography.

Sanya Malhotra — Mrs

Sanya Malhotra once again proved her knack for meaningful cinema with Mrs. Her understated yet impactful performance resonated deeply, bringing authenticity and emotional nuance to a story rooted in everyday realities.

Aneet Padda — Saiyaara

Aneet Padda emerged as a refreshing presence in Saiyaara, delivering a performance marked by sincerity and emotional ease. Her portrayal connected particularly well with younger audiences, positioning her as a promising talent to watch.

- Yami Gautam — Haq

Yami Gautam delivered a confident and compelling performance in Haq, anchoring the narrative with conviction. Her strong screen presence and emotional control added weight to the film, earning her praise for taking on a challenging, driven role.