5 cars from 'Better Call Saul' that reflect the many shades of its iconic characters

Mumbai, March 12 The American legal crime drama television series 'Better Call Saul', which stars Bob Odenkirk, is getting a Hindi dub for Hindi-speaking fans.

Over the years, 'Better Call Saul', which is a spin-off of one of the greatest television series of all time, 'Breaking Bad', has cultivated a dedicated global fan base because of its crisp storytelling and perfectly sketched characters, taking viewers into the transformation of Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman, a court-appointed public defender, into a flamboyant criminal lawyer with ties to drug cartels.

If there’s one thing that is as good as its casting is the fleet of cars on the show that are a reflection of the characters who drive them. The show has been a huge hit with a section of the audience, which has been going to the length of calling it as good as its predecessor.

IANS takes a closer look at the cars that the characters in the show drive and what they tell us about their owners.

1997 Cadillac DeVille: 'Better Call Saul' fans, assemble! You might recognise this one from the show's title slate. It is the same car that Bob Odenkirk's titular character drives when he moves up the ranks and ditches his rusty Suzuki Esteem.

The show's makers made the right decision to make changes in Jimmy's lifestyle as money started coming his way after he began cutting corners to set his feet deep into the world of crime.

1973 AMC Javelin AMX: Nacho Varga is a fan-favourite anti-hero gangster who made the series appealing with his actions. Nacho is a car enthusiast and it's only natural for him to have a mean machine like the 1973 AMC Javelin AMX. The muscle car is a petrol-powered, two-door coupe with rear-wheel drive.

1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo: If there's one Salamanca after Tuco, who fills the air with an unsettling vibe, it's Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca. Tuco was unpredictable and over the edge, but Lalo is sharp, calculating and an avid schemer. And this reflects in his choice of car, the 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The Salamancas were considered the muscle behind the cartel, so it was befitting of the deadly yet charming villain to drive a muscle car as well. It's a V8 muscle car with luxury pretensions.

Jaguar XJ8: As much as the suits worn by Patrick Fabian's character of Howard Hamlin have become a phenomenon inspiring wardrobe goals for men, his car is no less. The British luxury car, now made by the Tatas, is a spitting image of Howard, his elite lifestyle and taste for the finer things in life.

Chrysler 5th Avenue: The most simple yet perhaps the most eye-catching car in the show's fleet is the Chrysler 5th Avenue driven by Jonathan Banks' character Mike Ehrmantraut. The gas-guzzling lumpen unit built for comfort rather than speed also mirrors Mike's value for loyalty and sticking to a constant.

