5 National Award-Winning Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films That Took India International

In an age of fast-paced storytelling and box-office formulas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands as a rare auteur who dares to create cinema that is poetic, grand, and deeply emotional. Much like the legends Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, Bhansali is a visual storyteller who blends artistry with mainstream appeal. From Devdas screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to Gangubai Kathiawadi earning a standing ovation at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bhansali’s works have introduced global audiences to the richness of Indian storytelling, culture, and cinematic craft. Here’s a look at five of his masterpieces that have earned National Awards, cementing his legacy and putting Indian cinema on the world map.

1. Devdas (2002) – Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

A lavish spectacle soaked in emotion, Devdas was a visual opera of love and loss. With its extravagant sets, iconic performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, and unforgettable music, Bhansali turned a classic love story into a cinematic landmark. The film received international recognition from the very beginning of its making and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Later, it went on to win several National Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

2. Black (2005) – Best Hindi Feature Film

Minimalist and deeply moving, Black was a departure from Bhansali’s usual grandeur. The film, inspired by the life of Helen Keller, showcased his ability to craft intimate, performance-driven narratives. Starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, Black remains one of the most powerful films in Hindi cinema. At the 53rd National Film Awards, it was announced as Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 2005, it was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, followed by a special screening in the section of Marché du Film at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival. In 2012, Black was screened at the London Asian Film Festival. The latest screening was at the Seoul International Film Festival in 2017.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015) – Best Director

With sweeping battles, passionate love, and regal visuals, Bajirao Mastani confirmed Bhansali as a director at the peak of his craft. The award for Best Director at 63rd National Awards was a well-deserved recognition of his visionary filmmaking. The song "Deewani Mastani" gained international recognition when the Oscars' official Instagram page shared a clip showcasing the film's leading star Deepika Padukone's graceful dance.

4. Padmaavat (2018) – Best Music Director

Not just a filmmaker, Bhansali also composed the soul-stirring score of Padmaavat. Winning Best Music Director at the 66th National Awards proved his talents go beyond the lens, into the very rhythm and sound of cinema. Padmaavat achieved significant box office success overseas, particularly in the US and Canada, and garnered critical acclaim for its performances and direction.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) – Best Screenplay & Best Editing

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali gave us a fierce, female-led narrative with tight storytelling and masterful editing. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), and also achieved a top spot on Netflix as a non-English film and trended in numerous countries. Furthermore, it was added to the BAFTA voting calendar for consideration. Bhansali's dual win at the prestigious National Awards was a testament to his evolved storytelling and sharp cinematic instincts.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will next be seen directing one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood films, Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.