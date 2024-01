69th Filmfare Awards Nominations: "Animal" and "12th Fail" Stand Out, Check Out Full List

The Filmfare Awards, known as one of the most prestigious events in the Bollywood industry, holds significant importance for actors, as receiving this accolade is considered a noteworthy achievement. The upcoming 69th edition of this renowned award ceremony is set to commence soon, and the nominations for the 2023 films have been officially announced.

Ranbir Kapoor's film "Animal" has taken the lead in the nomination list with an impressive tally of 19 nods. Shah Rukh Khan, who experienced one of the most successful years in his career in 2023, secured two nominations in the competitive Best Actor category.

While the Filmfare Awards traditionally take place in Mumbai, this year's edition is set to unfold in the city of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The star-studded event is scheduled for January 28.

Check the whole list-: