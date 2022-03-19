'Aadhaar' will be a landmark film in Tamil cinema, says Arun Pandian

-Chennai, March 19 Well known producer and actor Arun Pandian has expressed hope that director Ramnath Palanikumar's upcoming film, 'Aadhaar', featuring actor Karunaas in the lead, will go on to emerge as a landmark film in Tamil cinema.

Arun Pandian, in a video clip, said, "After I completed 'Anbirkiniyal', I listened to around 10 scripts. All these scripts had a lot of commercial elements in them. Some of them were films of big artistes.

"However, I chose just two films. One was a film which features actor Atharvaa in the lead. Sam Anton is the director and the film is called 'Trigger'.

"The other film that I gave my nod to was director Ramnath's 'Aadhaar'. It is a wonderful story. After listening to it, I asked the director if whether he would be able to do all that he narrated to me. Today, after completing the film, I am really happy.

"This is a film that is steeped in realism. It shows how everybody, including cops, is a prisoner of circumstances. I think I have done justice to my role.

"Let there be no doubt. This will be a very big film. I have done a lot of films. I have also distributed scores of films. I would have been associated with close to a 1,000 films in one way or the other. I can tell you that this film is different. I wish 'Aadhaar' goes on to emerge as a landmark film in Tamil cinema. It will happen."

