Aahana Kumra wishes ‘power star’ Pawan Singh on b’day: Stay child like

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Aahana Kumra wished her former “Rise and Fall” co-contestant and Bhojpuri cinema’s ‘power star’ Pawan Singh on his 40th birthday.

Aahana took to Instagram to share three pictures with Pawan Singh from what appeared to be his birthday celebration, as suggested by the hashtags used by the actress. In the images, the two are seen smiling warmly at the camera and striking cheerful poses as they were clicked together.

“Happy birthday to our power star @singhpawan999 ! Stay blessed! Stay child like! Health, wealth, happiness and wonderful music to you! #happybirthday #happybirhdaypawansingh #pawansingh #aahanakumra #birthdayparty,” she wrote as the caption.

Pawan Singh made his acting debut in the 2007 film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam. He made his singing debut with Odhaniya Wali, which was released in 1997. His popularity skyrocketed with the hit song "Lollipop Lagelu" in 2008. He later debuted in Bollywood with the song "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" in 2020 and in a Bollywood film with Stree 2.

The actress was cast in the television series Yudh - a 20-episode show starring Amitabh Bachchan in 2013. She played Big B’s daughter. Later, she starred in Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, a biweekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

She made her Hindi feature film debut in Sona Spa in 2013, and her Tulu feature film debut in 2015 in Kudla Cafe. She hosted the Pro Kabbadi 2016 series. In 2017, the actress had a leading role in the black comedy film Lipstick Under My Burkha as Leela. She also featured in the political biography film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Aahana was last seen in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. The slice-of-life drama film was directed by Revathi. It stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is centered around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikanth Murthy, which is based on the real-life events of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mother, K. Sujata from Andhra Pradesh.

