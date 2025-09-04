Aaishvary Thackeray Bollywood Debut: Ahaan Pandey pens Heartfelt Note For his Dear Friend Ahead of Nishaanchi Release

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi was unveiled today at a special fan event, and all eyes are on the man amongst the boys, Aaishvary Thackeray, debuting with a double role in the film. Adding to the excitement, Ahaan Pandey shared a heartfelt note for his close friend.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ahaan wrote: “Triple trouble. Anurag sir, thank you for beating on through everything and marvelling each and every time, thank you for keeping your unique flavour of cinema alive. Vedika, you grow and shine more and more each time you’re on screen.

And Ash, I love you brother, I know how much you’ve put into this, and into your art. I’m saying it now; before everybody else, you’re timeless, and you’re going to be loved — for the ages. Happy for you, but even happier for mom, I know how much she’s prayed for this day.” With Nishaanchi gearing up for its theatrical release on September 19, the buzz around Aaishvary’s debut continues to build.