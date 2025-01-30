Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal to lock horns at the World Pickleball League

Mumbai, Jan 30 Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal will be seen locking horns at the pickleball court for a special exhibition match at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) on 1st February. The Bollywood hunks will be joined by two players from the league during the match.

Thrilled about the Pickleball game, Mr Perfectionist said, “Sports, just like cinema, is a great unifier. I am looking forward to the match against my dear friend Ali, and to play alongside some of the world’s best Pickleball players who have already set the courts on fire at the WPBL.”

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal revealed, “I have had the privilege of sharing the screen with Aamir, and now, getting an opportunity to play one of my favorite sports—Pickleball—with him is indeed a pleasure. Aamir is synonymous with perfection, and I am certain he will bring exactly that with his A-game on the court. Also a huge congrats to Gaurav and the entire WPBL team for putting up a terrific sportainment show that has beautifully blended Pickleball with entertainment, making it appealing and reach to a huge audience.”

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of World Pickleball League also pitched in saying, "Arati and I are very grateful for the support Aamir has extended to the work we are doing in pickleball and specifically the World Pickleball League. We look forward to having both Aamir and Ali, on court to play alongside our pro players and it promises to be an interesting evening of pickleball and entertainment.”

For the unaware, the World Pickleball League is also the first non-cricket event to be hosted at the iconic CCI Brabourne Stadium in over 15 years.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal have worked together in the 2009 drama, "3 Idiots".

Coming to Aamir Khan's professional commitments, Mr Perfectionist is currently working on his next, "Sitaare Zameen Par". Genelia Deshmukh has also been roped in to play a key role in the movie directed by R. S. Prasanna. The much-awaited flick is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, "Taare Zameen Par".

