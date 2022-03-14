Aamir Khan denies rumours claiming he divorced Kiran Rao due to his alleged affair

Aamir Khan has slammed rumours behind his separation from ex-wife Kiran Rao. Post the divorce announcement, there were rumours doing the rounds on social media claiming that the 'Ghajini' actor divorced because of his alleged relationship with a upcoming actress. Recently, during an interaction, Khan opened up about his divorce. He claimed that his divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta did not happen because of Kiran. He further added that there was no one in his life when he separated from Reena. He said although he knew Kiran, they became friends much later.

When he was quizzed if his divorce with Kiran is due to him being in any new relationship, the actor told News 18, that there was no one back then, there is no one now. Aamir and Kiran parted ways last year after 15 years of togetherness in a joint statement. ''In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.'' On the work front, he will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.