Aamir Khan extends his best to Adipurush, wishes that it wins 'the hearts of audiences all across the world

Aamir Khan Productions has extended wishes to the entire team of Adipurush ahead of its release. The caption along with the final trailer of the film reads, "Wishing Bhushan Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world! Adipurush Sunny Singh, Krishan Kumar, Vfx Waala Rajesh Nair, Devdatta Nage, Ajay-Atul, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, Manoj Muntashir, Shiv Chanana, Neeraj Kalyan, T-Series, Retrophiles, UV Creations, Pramodu, #Vamsi, AA films."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.It is set to be released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.Adipurush will release in 2D and 3D across the globe on June 16. The buzz around Adipurush is quite palpable and trade reports suggest that the film will shatter several box office records. Earlier, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter to wish Adipurush team a 'chartbuster success.' He also posted a couple of photos of himself watching the visuals of Adipurush on his computer. He wrote, "May the #ADIPURUSH Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much awaited film ‘Adipurush’ based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram’s life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success ! @manojmuntashir (sic)."



