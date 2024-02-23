Aamir Khan meets 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family post her demise

New Delhi [India], February 23 : Actor Aamir Khan recently met with the bereaved family of 'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar at their residence in Faridabad.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Aamir can be seen standing next to Suhani's frame picture. One can also see the late young artist's parents and other members of the family in the image.

Suhano died on February 16 at the age of 19. She was undergoing treatment for dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The symptoms started developing two months ago with swelling in the left hand, her mother told ANI.

Many doctors attempted to determine the cause but ultimately were unable to do so. Following that, she was admitted to AIIMS.

Suhani's mother, Pooja Bhatnagar, opened up about how Aamir bonded with the family and even invited them to Ira Khan's wedding.

"Aamir Sir always remained in touch with her. He is a nice person. We didn't inform him about her disease as we were already very disturbed. We kept it to ourselves and didn't tell anyone. If we had even sent him a text message, he would have immediately responded and called us personally. He bonded with Suhani from the time he came to know her. We even received a proper invitation to his daughter's marriage recently. He even called us up to say that we had to go," she shared.

After receiving word of Suhani's untimely demise, Aamir Khan Productions penned a heartfelt note on their X handle.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother, Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," the note read.

Suhani became a household name after playing young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film, 'Dangal'.

